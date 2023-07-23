Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern Arizona

USGS ays a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the town of Chino Valley.
USGS ays a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the town of Chino Valley.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An earthquake reportedly shook a northern Arizona town on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:00 p.m., the United States Geological Survey says a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Chino Valley, just north of Prescott. USGS says the quake was about five kilometers deep and two kilometers southeast of Chino Valley.

There is no report on if the earthquake caused any damage.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women speaks out after FBI situation in Midtown
Woman speaks out after FBI situation in midtown Tucson
One dead following officer-involved shooting in South Tucson
FBI presence near Glenn and Country Club.
Suspect in custody after standoff near Glenn and Country Club in Tucson
Arizona unveils program to protect workers, public from life-threatening heat
Oro Valley farmers market destroyed, police still looking for suspect
Oro Valley farmers market destroyed, police still looking for suspect

Latest News

PCSD: Multiple reports of storm damage in southwest Tucson.
PCSD: Multiple reports of storm damage in southwest Tucson
Gallienta Fire
Gallienta Fire burning near San Miguel
The Adams-Robles Complex Fire is burning in Cochise County.
Crews make progress on Adams-Robles Complex Fire in Cochise County
Suspect in Arizona City Murder
PCSO: Homicide suspect in custody