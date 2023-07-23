3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern Arizona

CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An earthquake reportedly shook a northern Arizona town on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:00 p.m., the United States Geological Survey says a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Chino Valley, just north of Prescott. USGS says the quake was about five kilometers deep and two kilometers southeast of Chino Valley.

There is no report on if the earthquake caused any damage.

