Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat and thunderstorms close out weekend

By John Macaluso
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended in the Tucson area, with a high of 109 degrees. That high would tie the daily record of 109 degrees, set in 1987 and 2018. The Excessive Heat Warning is set to expire Sunday night, but could be extended with highs for Monday and Tuesday forecasted at 109 degrees. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation Sunday, mostly after 2pm. Winds will also pick up around that time.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following officer-involved shooting in South Tucson
Women speaks out after FBI situation in Midtown
Woman speaks out after FBI situation in midtown Tucson
FBI presence near Glenn and Country Club.
Suspect in custody after standoff near Glenn and Country Club in Tucson
Arizona unveils program to protect workers, public from life-threatening heat
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
PCSD arrests suspect connected to homicide investigation

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms & Excessive Heat Through Early This Week.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms & Excessive Heat Through Early This Week.
Arizona unveils program to protect workers, public from life-threatening heat
A 110 degree high could potentially break a record, with rain, wind, and thunderstorms also in...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunderstorms and more record breaking heat
Ash Fork, Arizona firefighter Karson Nutter is accused of setting various fires and wildfires...
Firefighter arrested for arson following multiple fires in Arizona