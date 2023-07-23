FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat and thunderstorms close out weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended in the Tucson area, with a high of 109 degrees. That high would tie the daily record of 109 degrees, set in 1987 and 2018. The Excessive Heat Warning is set to expire Sunday night, but could be extended with highs for Monday and Tuesday forecasted at 109 degrees. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation Sunday, mostly after 2pm. Winds will also pick up around that time.

