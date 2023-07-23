Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms & Excessive Heat Through Early This Week.

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Showers & storms are currently impacting most of SE AZ as of the posting of this article. Expect the threat of showers and storms to remain prevalent throughout the evening, especially for places west of I-19. Tomorrow appears to be one of the most conducive days of Monsoon, for widespread and possibly severe storms arriving during the mid/early afternoon. Additionally, with temperatures still hanging around the 110 marker through Tuesday, have allowed the Excessive Heat Warning to extend through Tuesday evening.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109°, near daily record temps. Scattered storms.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109°. Scattered storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 110°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109°. Isolated storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107°. Scattered storms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106°. Scattered storms.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106°. Scattered storms.

