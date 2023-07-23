Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

PCSD working crash near Valencia Road, Gila Avenue

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is working on an injury crash near W. Valencia Rd and S....
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is working on an injury crash near W. Valencia Rd and S. Gila Ave. on Saturday night.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is working on an injury crash near W. Valencia Rd and S. Gila Ave. on Saturday night.

Deputies say eastbound Valencia is closed while they conduct their investigation.

Authorities advise drivers to please avoid the area and watch for stopped traffic.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI presence near Glenn and Country Club.
Suspect in custody after standoff near Glenn and Country Club in Tucson
One dead following officer-involved shooting in South Tucson
Women speaks out after FBI situation in Midtown
Woman speaks out after FBI situation in midtown Tucson
Arizona unveils program to protect workers, public from life-threatening heat
Young woman washing her car with sponge.
Why are so many car washes popping up around Marana?

Latest News

Oro Valley farmers market destroyed, police still looking for suspect
Oro Valley farmers market destroyed, police still looking for suspect
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
PCSD arrests suspect connected to homicide investigation
The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Renaissance Hotel.
4 injured, man arrested after overnight shooting at Westgate in Glendale
One dead following officer-involved shooting in South Tucson