PCSD working crash near Valencia Road, Gila Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is working on an injury crash near W. Valencia Rd and S. Gila Ave. on Saturday night.

Deputies say eastbound Valencia is closed while they conduct their investigation.

Authorities advise drivers to please avoid the area and watch for stopped traffic.

