Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

Suspect in Arizona City Murder
Suspect in Arizona City Murder(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By John Macaluso
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of a murder in Arizona City.

PCSP and Arizona City Fire were conducting a welfare check at a Sunlite Market on Sunday, July 23 at 7:15am. They arrived to find the clerk deceased.

The investigation identified a middle aged, black male with facial hair as the suspect. He was wearing a white t-shirt that read, “USA ALL DAY,” black pants, Jordan shoes, and a black baseball hat with a palm tree on the front.

Deputies consider him armed and dangerous. If you have any information, they ask you to call 911 or 520-866-5111.

Caption

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women speaks out after FBI situation in Midtown
Woman speaks out after FBI situation in midtown Tucson
One dead following officer-involved shooting in South Tucson
FBI presence near Glenn and Country Club.
Suspect in custody after standoff near Glenn and Country Club in Tucson
Arizona unveils program to protect workers, public from life-threatening heat
He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and noticed his shoes were a...
School librarian says his shoes melted while helping kids cross the street

Latest News

Suspect in Arizona City Murder
Suspect in Arizona City Murder
The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended in the Tucson area, with a high of 109 degrees.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat and thunderstorms close out weekend
Oro Valley farmers market destroyed, police still looking for suspect
Oro Valley farmers market destroyed, police still looking for suspect
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is working on an injury crash near W. Valencia Rd and S....
PCSD working crash near Valencia Road, Gila Avenue