Pinal County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of a murder in Arizona City.

PCSP and Arizona City Fire were conducting a welfare check at a Sunlite Market on Sunday, July 23 at 7:15am. They arrived to find the clerk deceased.

The investigation identified a middle aged, black male with facial hair as the suspect. He was wearing a white t-shirt that read, “USA ALL DAY,” black pants, Jordan shoes, and a black baseball hat with a palm tree on the front.

Deputies consider him armed and dangerous. If you have any information, they ask you to call 911 or 520-866-5111.

