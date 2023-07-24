City announces new one million dollar splashpad

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - No matter how you choose to cool off during the brutal heat, the city of Tucson is working to add one more option on the west side of town.

Last year city officials heard from over 400 people about the changes they wanted to have made to this park. One of the most popular suggestions was a splash pad. Now their hopes are becoming a reality.

Council member Lane Santa Cruz says she hopes it’s an opportunity for families to come together.

“A lot of the adults are also using it as an opportunity to play with their children,” Santa Cruz said, “so that’s what I’m looking forward to – having multi-generations coming together and enjoying this water feature.”

The splash pad is set to cost just under one million dollars.

“It’s like a long stretch with different water features that kids and their parents can run across,” Santa Cruz said.

The funding was given by the National Park Service as part of the Land and Water Conservation Fund to encourage people to share recycled water for activities, rather than personal water from their home.

“I think splash pads don’t take the amount of water that pools do, also families feel safer letting their kids kind of run around in a splash pad just being able to cool off,” Santa Cruz said. “I think the importance with it being the Conservation Water Fund that we get to reuse water in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner.”

The city is spending $14 million on improvements to Joaquin Murietta Park, including renovating the baseball fields, adding shade structures, safety fencing and more. They’ll be breaking ground on the slash pad project this fall.

