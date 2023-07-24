Crews battling wildfire near Oracle Junction

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Communities near a wildfire burning northwest of Oracle Junction have been placed in “Set” alert status.

Arizona Forestry now has command of the Bowl Creek Fire.

Arizona Forestry says the fire was very active overnight and smoke is having an impact on drivers.

The fire has burned an estimated 500 acres so far.

The communities of Oracle Junction, Saddlebrook Ranch and Falcon Valley Ranch are in “Set” status.

Set status means people should consider relocating to another area.

No evacuations have been ordered due to the Bowl Creek Fire.

It also means people should have an emergency go kit ready, and keep in mind any unique needs for family members, pets or livestock.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.