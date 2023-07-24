Deadly crash shuts down Tucson intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A deadly crash forced the closure of a Tucson intersection Monday afternoon, July 24.

The Tucson Police Department says two vehicles collided near East Speedway Boulevard and North Craycroft Road.

TPD says drivers should expect the road to be closed for much of the afternoon while they investigate.

