Deadly crash shuts down Tucson intersection

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A deadly crash forced the closure of a Tucson intersection Monday afternoon, July 24.

The Tucson Police Department says two vehicles collided near East Speedway Boulevard and North Craycroft Road.

TPD says drivers should expect the road to be closed for much of the afternoon while they investigate.

