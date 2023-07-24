Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record triple-digit streak

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Monday will mark the 39th consecutive triple-digit day in Tucson, tying the standing record reached in 1987, 2005, and 2013. An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Wednesday evening as high climb 8° to 12° above normal. The best chance for storms Monday afternoon and evening will be from the Tucson Metro westward. Storm coverage decreases Tuesday and Wednesday before picking back up again through the end of the week.

MONDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 108°.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 110°.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 110°.

THURSDSAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 107°.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 106°.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 106°.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for storms. High near 103°.

Arizona unveils program to protect workers, public from life-threatening heat

