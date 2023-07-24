FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers & Storms Accompanied by Excessive Heat Warning

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Showers & storms are currently impacting the Tucson metro extending southward to around Sierra Vista & Nogales. The threat of showers and storms remains prevalent for Pima and Santa Cruz counties. The threat of showers and storms returns tomorrow mostly for the western half of our area along I-10 down through I-19 and areas westward. Shower and storm chances fizzle out Tuesday and Wednesday as the 110s return. For Southeastern Arizona excluding Santa Cruz, Cochise, and the Tohono O’odham nation the Excessive Heat Warning will extend through Wednesday evening. Thankfully, storm chances rebound later this week through next weekend, as temperatures finally start to cool down towards the 105 mark by later this week.

Stats (Tucson):

- With a high of 106 today, we ended our 110+ day streak at 8, tying the all-time record set back in 2021

- With a high of 106 today we are only one short of the record 39 straight 100+ degree days set in 2003, 2005, & 1987

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109°. Scattered showers/storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 111°, near daily record temps. Slight chance of an isolated shower/storm.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 110°, near daily record temps. Isolated showers/storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107°. Scattered showers/storms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106°. Scattered showers/storms.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106°. Scattered showers/storms.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°. Scattered showers/storms.

