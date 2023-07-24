Advertise
Gallienta Fire burning near San Miguel

Gallienta Fire
Gallienta Fire(AZ State Forestry)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the AZ State Forestry, the Gallienta Fire is burning northeast of San Miguel near the south end of the Baboquivari Mountains.

The Gallienta Fire is approximately 300 acres moving southeast with structures to the east and south.

AZ State Forestry says hand crews and aircraft are engaged with additional resources ordered.

