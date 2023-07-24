Gallienta Fire burning near San Miguel

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the AZ State Forestry, the Gallienta Fire is burning northeast of San Miguel near the south end of the Baboquivari Mountains.

The Gallienta Fire is approximately 300 acres moving southeast with structures to the east and south.

AZ State Forestry says hand crews and aircraft are engaged with additional resources ordered.

