Mother in Vail raising money to help her daughter walk

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Joanna Ellenbeck is asking for the public’s help in order to give her daughter the chance to walk.

Harper was born with cerebral palsy and blindness, but her physical limitations have not stopped what her mother calls her ‘indomitable spirit.’ When Harper was born, they said she wouldn’t make it to five. Now, she’s completed her first week of kindergarten.

“They said she was never going to talk, never going to smile, they were very pessimistic about it,” Ellenbeck said, “She’s kind of a miracle.”

Ellenbeck has been working hard to bring a new miracle into Harper’s life – the ability to walk. She came across trexo-robotic legs and now it’s not a matter of if she will use the new technology, it’s when.

“Instead of having a physical therapist having to pop each leg in front of the other,” Ellenbeck said, “this device attaches to the child’s waist, knees, and ankles, and creates a natural gate so that the kid can repetitively get that in their brain on how to walk.”

Joanna says the treatment is essential to helping Harper make connections in her new classroom. Something she’s already begun doing.

“They were so blown away when she started giggling and laughing and trying to be funny,” Ellenbeck said. “They were just so blown away because for a moment they’re realizing ‘wait, she’s just like me.’ I think that when kids are mobile and they get to play one-on-one together or play around outside it’s actually connecting them, too.”

The treatment can also help those with muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injuries, and stroke victims – technology that was unheard of only a few years ago.

“Decades ago, it was really sad,” Ellenbeck said. “A lot of kids like Harper were put away in institutions and forgotten about and they just wasted away in atrophy and that’s really sad. I want other people to understand that there is hope and they can do something and not to give up.”

Harper’s mother is encouraging anyone who feels inclined to donate to help them raise funds. All the money will go into an ABLE account strictly used for disability expenses. You can donate here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.