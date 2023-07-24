Oro Valley Police looking for art theft suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department needs the public’s help to find an art theft suspect.

Police say the man is suspected of walking into the El Conquistador Tucson, taking two pieces of art off the wall and leaving.

Anyone who may know who this person is should call OVPD and ask for Detective Knapp.

