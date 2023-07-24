Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Oro Valley Police looking for art theft suspect

Oro Valley Police looking for art theft suspect
Oro Valley Police looking for art theft suspect(Oro Valley Police)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department needs the public’s help to find an art theft suspect.

Police say the man is suspected of walking into the El Conquistador Tucson, taking two pieces of art off the wall and leaving.

Anyone who may know who this person is should call OVPD and ask for Detective Knapp.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oro Valley farmers market destroyed, police still looking for suspect
Oro Valley farmers market destroyed, police still looking for suspect
He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and noticed his shoes were a...
School librarian says his shoes melted while helping kids cross the street
Suspect in Arizona City Murder
PCSO: Homicide suspect in custody
Women speaks out after FBI situation in Midtown
Woman speaks out after FBI situation in midtown Tucson

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Tucson Police investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle
Wildfire graphic
Crews battling wildfire near Oracle Junction
USGS ays a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the town of Chino Valley.
3.8 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern Arizona
Gallienta Fire burning 1,000 acres near San Miguel.
Gallienta Fire burning 1,000 acres near San Miguel