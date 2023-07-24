Advertise
PCSD: Multiple reports of storm damage in southwest Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is receiving multiple reports of storm damage in the southwest area of the Tucson valley south of W. Ajo Highway and west of Interstate 19.

The PCSD says Camino de la Tierra and Valencia are closed due to flooding.

Deputies have received the following reports:

  • Downed power lines,
  • Downed power poles,
  • Low power lines,
  • Damage to homes and odor of natural gas from possible gas leaks.

The PCSD says the traffic signal at W. Valencia and S. Cardinal is out and deputies or Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers will be directing traffic.

