PCSD: Multiple reports of storm damage in southwest Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is receiving multiple reports of storm damage in the southwest area of the Tucson valley south of W. Ajo Highway and west of Interstate 19.

The PCSD says Camino de la Tierra and Valencia are closed due to flooding.

Deputies have received the following reports:

Downed power lines,

Downed power poles,

Low power lines,

Damage to homes and odor of natural gas from possible gas leaks.

The PCSD says the traffic signal at W. Valencia and S. Cardinal is out and deputies or Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers will be directing traffic.

