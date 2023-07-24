Advertise
PCSD requesting public help in identifying theft suspects

Theft suspect
Theft suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Detectives are requesting assistance from the public in identifying two males that gained entry to Extra Space Storage at 1782 W. Ruthrauff Rd on June 19.

The PCSD said the suspects gained entry to Extra Space Storage between midnight and 1:52 a.m.

Deputies said these males forced entry to 30 individual units taking multiple items.

The PCSD advises the public to look at the photos, particularly the suspect’s tattoos, and let them know if they can identify either of these males.

If anyone has information on the identity of these individuals or about this crime, please call 911. You can also call 88-CRIME to provide information and remain anonymous.

Theft suspect
Theft suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Theft suspect
Theft suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Theft suspect
Theft suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

