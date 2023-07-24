Pinal County deputies identify store clerk killed during robbery; suspect in custody

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man in connection to the death of a store clerk on Sunday morning. Billy Johnson, 31, was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with the murder of 41-year-old Mohammed Abul Hasim hours earlier at a store in Arizona City.

The search for Johnson began after deputies and Arizona City firefighters responded to a welfare check request at the Sunlite Market, just off Sunland Gin Road and Concordia Drive, around 7:15 a.m. for a store clerk who was found injured and not breathing. Hasim was pronounced dead by officials at the scene.

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Billy Johnson in connection with the death of an Arizona City Sunlite Market employee Sunday morning. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say security cameras at the store and neighboring businesses captured images of the suspect. That evidence and tips from the community led to Johnson’s home in Casa Grande. He was seen leaving his residence around 4:30 p.m. and arrested during a traffic stop a short time later.

Johnson was booked into the Pinal County Jail for first-degree murder and armed robbery. Authorities released his mugshot Monday afternoon, but details on what led up to the attack have not been released.

