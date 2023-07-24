Tucson Police investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash this morning, July 24.

TPD says officers responded to the intersection of East Valencia Road and South Craycroft Road about 5 a.m. for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police say an adult male was declared dead at the scene.

A second adult-male has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say road closures in the area should be expected during the morning drive.

