Tucson Police investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash this morning, July 24.

TPD says officers responded to the intersection of East Valencia Road and South Craycroft Road about 5 a.m. for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police say an adult male was declared dead at the scene.

A second adult-male has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say road closures in the area should be expected during the morning drive.

