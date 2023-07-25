Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash

Three young siblings, all under 10 years old, were killed in a car crash in Laredo, Texas on Monday evening. (Source: KGNS)
By KGNS Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – Three young siblings, all under 10 years old, were killed in a car crash in Laredo, Texas on Monday evening.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the crash involved three vehicles near the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Agua-Nieve Drive.

Police said 6-year-old Sofia Rocha, 7-year-old Kayla Rocha, and 9-year-old Mauricio Rocha were killed in the crash. They were riding in a Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, 30-year-old Sarai Juarez. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The deceased children were students at Centeno Elementary School, police said.

A red Toyota Rav 4 and a white Ford Expedition were also involved in the crash. Three young adults and a 4-year-old boy were inside the Toyota, all suffering critical injuries.

Police said the Ford only had a 33-year-old driver and no passengers. The driver was not injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash forced the closure of a Tucson intersection Monday afternoon, July 24.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly Tucson crash
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
UPDATE: Tucson Police investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle
Bowl Creek Fire
UPDATE: Bowl Creek Fire now 75% contained
Christopher Chase (left) and his mother Melissa Chase (right) are accused of chopping up his...
Son, mom arrested after man’s dismembered body found set on fire in Casa Grande
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
Tucson Police looking for an armed robbery suspect
Tucson Police looking for an armed robbery suspect
A maintenance worker died Monday after falling at least 50 feet into an empty fuel tank in...
Maintenance worker dies after falling 50 feet into empty fuel tank, officials say
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’