Bowl Creek Fire keeps neighboring residents watching and ready to go

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Bowl Creek Fire set the scene for a firefighting air show as residents like Mike and Jasmine Brooks watched the blaze and its activity along state route 79 north of Oracle Junction Monday.

“It’s a little bit more concerning. The wind’s picking up,” Mike Brooks said.

On Monday afternoon, three state fire crews had been assigned to the Bowl Creek Fire. They suited up and hiked across the desert to the fire lines. Brooks said he received a notification to be ready to evacuate in case the fire came his way, but he was more concerned about the residents with limited mobility.

“I always have emergency food and water on standby and of course just make sure you got your animals and things like that ready to go too because if the fire does jump, it could move pretty quick so, especially with elderly residents and things like that,” Brooks said.

“So it’s kinda maybe coming this way. So, I hope not,” said Saddlebrook Ranch resident Kathy Kuhn, who admitted to being a little worried about the fire. “A little bit. I feel very uncomfortable with my husband being in the compromised position he’s in.”

With her husband in the hospital at that time and smoke visible from her community of Saddlebrook Ranch, Kathy Kuhn said that she could handle evacuating if and when the call arrived.

“Oh yeah. We can do that. Get my dog and my sister and a couple things out of the safe and we’re good to go,” Kuhn said.

I’m always prepared,” Brooks said and chuckled.

Back within view of the flames, Brooks said that being prepared to go can help avoid panic, as the direction of the wind and fire remained unpredictable.

“Panic is definitely not the thing to do. I mean, people get nervous and scared and I would say don’t panic, just be prepared so if you get the word that we need to evacuate, you do it in a calm manner so that everybody can get out so that we don’t hurt each other. That’s the biggest thing. Don’t panic and hurt each other trying to save yourself,” he said.

On Monday, there was no official containment or cause of the fire; however, residents said there was lightning in the area.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.