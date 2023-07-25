Advertise
Crews respond to garage fire near W. Ajo Highway

Garage fire
Garage fire(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Drexel Heights Fire District responded to a garage fire at the 4400 block of Bilbray Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Drexel Heights Fire says Green Valley Fire District and Pascua Pueblo Fire Department are assisting with the incident.

Crews say residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

