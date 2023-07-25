Dark money makes its first appearance in Tucson’s city council primary

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News)- Nearly two decades ago, Tucson city leaders created a clean elections law to prevent outside money and interests from having too much to say in the city’s politics.

It worked pretty well until this primary season which has caused alarm among those who wrote and supported the ordinance.

An unidentified political action committee, or PAC, has sent a mailer, a hit piece, to Ward One voters.

Try as they might, they have not been able to find out who fronts the PAC and where the money came from.

Although the name of the PAC appears on the mailer, it is not registered in the state of Arizona or Tucson’s city clerk’s office.

“This is the first time I can recall that a PAC has not disclosed who they are, what they’re spending, where their money’s coming from,” said Karin Uhlich, a former Ward 3 Tucson city council member who helped write the ordinance in 2006. “What’s really concerning about this, is there is a PAC which has not even disclosed who they are as required by the state law and the city of Tucson and they’re spending some considerable money.”

Even more concerning, she says, it’s that voters are casting ballots in the primary election, and there’s not enough transparency for the voters to learn who financially supports some of the candidates.

In hindsight, some of those voters may vote differently if they knew where the money was coming from.

“What’s hard is voters are voting right now and they’ve gotten inundated with messaging, some of which is inaccurate at best,” she said.

Secrecy is the purpose of what’s called “dark money.” No one knows whose behind it, keeping voters in the dark when, during the voting season, transparency and light are what’s needed. The courts, including the US Supreme Court, have ruled that money is protected speech.

“Money is not equivalent to speech,” said Steve Farley, who spent 16 years as an Arizona State Lawmaker who helped write campaign finance law. “Money simply enables one person to have a much louder voice to drown out all the rest of us who don’t have that access.”

Arizona voters have taken a stand against dark money by overwhelmingly passing a voter initiative by a three-to-one margin last year, severely restricting and, in some cases, prohibiting dark money in elections. But it’s still trying to withstand court challenges before taking effect.

Farley, who lost a Democratic primary for mayor in Tucson in 2019, says he was the victim of a million dollars in dark money. After the election, he researched to find out who was spending the money against him.

“I found out some of them,” he said, but not all.

“I actually wrote an article which was published in the Arizona Republic afterwards, where I talked about some of the people who had spent their money against me and a lot of them were my friends,” he said.

Surprisingly, some were groups, organizations and people with causes he’d advocated for as a state lawmaker. But during the campaign, they were out of sight and he didn’t know they were working against him.

By the time he found out, he was out of politics and presumably, the friends were off spending money secretly in other elections.

That’s the problem with dark money. It travels without any accountability.

“If there are people you don’t know who are spending millions of dollars to try to elect a candidate without saying who they are, that’s ultimately a problem for all of us in a democracy,” he said.

Even with a vast majority of voters against dark money and wanting it out of politics, it persists because there is no consensus on how to get rid of it.

As they talk about solutions, the problem gets worse.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.