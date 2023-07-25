Families in need might qualify for utility assistance programs

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Economic Security wants to make sure everyone has their utilities during this summer’s record heat.

DES says its Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) are available to ensure the health and safety of at-risk households during dangerous temperatures.

“No one should be at risk because they are unable to make their utility payment,” said DES Director Angie Rodgers. “In the Arizona heat, DES programs like LIHEAP and LIHWAP save lives, and we will continue to ensure low-income families are able to access these critical resources.”

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps low income households pay their heating/cooling bills, minimize crises, and make energy costs more affordable through weatherization assistance (insulation installation, window shading, HVAC service, etc.). Eligible households may receive up to $1,200 once per year. Additionally, applicants may receive up to $1,000 in supplemental benefits in applicable crisis situations.

For more information, please visit des.az.gov/LIHEAP . You can also call 1-866-494-1981.

LIHWAP provides Arizona households with financial relief toward water and wastewater bills. Eligible households can receive up to $3,000 in water assistance. Assistance includes water service restoration, past-due debt, and future bills.

For more information, please visit des.az.gov/LIHWAP . You can also call 1-833-453-2142.

