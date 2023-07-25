FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record triple-digit streak continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Monday marked the 39th consecutive triple-digit day in Tucson, tying the standing record reached in 1987, 2005, and 2013. An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Wednesday evening as high climb 8° to 12° above normal. Storm coverage decreases Tuesday and Wednesday before picking back up again through the end of the week. Widespread showers and storms should cool temperatures much closer to climate normals by the end of the 7-day forecast.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 111°.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 110°.

THURSDSAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 108°.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 107°.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for storms. High near 105°.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for storms. High near 103°.

MONDAY: 60% chance for storms. High near 100°.

