Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man dies after falling from International Boundary Fence near San Luis

U.S.-Mexico Border.
U.S.-Mexico Border.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, remote video surveillance system operators observed four individuals climbing the secondary International Boundary Fence near San Luis. U.S. Border Patrol agents were dispatched to the area at approximately 11:10 p.m. on June 22.

The remote video surveillance operator advised one of the individuals had fallen from the fence two minutes later, and an agent then arrived and arrested one man north of the secondary fence.

Another agent arrived at the area and encountered a man, later identified as a citizen of Mexico, lying face down, bleeding from his head, on the concrete beneath the International Boundary Fence, according to CBP.

The agent noted the man was unconscious but had a pulse and requested emergency medical services be dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:14 p.m.

While rendering aid to the man, a second man, later identified as a citizen of Mexico, fell from the boundary fence and sustained injuries to his back and abdomen but remained conscious; that man is currently in stable condition, CBP said.

San Luis Fire Department EMS arrived on the scene and took over the primary medical care of both men at approximately 11:24 p.m. A third man was observed stuck on top of the boundary fence, rescued by the fire department, and taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody.

CBP said EMS transported the two injured men to Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma at approximately 11:43 p.m. and agents provided hospital watch.

According to CBP, one of the men succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased by medical center staff at approximately 12:09 a.m. on June 23. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner advised no autopsy would be conducted.

CBP said the incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General was also notified.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash forced the closure of a Tucson intersection Monday afternoon, July 24.
Two killed in crash at East Speedway Blvd
Oro Valley farmers market destroyed, police still looking for suspect
Oro Valley farmers market destroyed, police still looking for suspect
He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and noticed his shoes were a...
School librarian says his shoes melted while helping kids cross the street
Suspect in Arizona City Murder
PCSO: Homicide suspect in custody

Latest News

Tucson’s South West Side recovers from monsoon storm
Tucson’s southwest side recovers from monsoon storm
Dark money makes its first appearance in Tucson’s city council primary
Dark money makes its first appearance in Tucson’s city council primary
University of Arizona adding several new safety features ahead of school year
University of Arizona adding several new safety features ahead of school year
Bowl Creek Fire
Crews battling Bowl Creek Fire near Oracle Junction