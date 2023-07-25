Man dies after falling from International Boundary Fence near San Luis

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, remote video surveillance system operators observed four individuals climbing the secondary International Boundary Fence near San Luis. U.S. Border Patrol agents were dispatched to the area at approximately 11:10 p.m. on June 22.

The remote video surveillance operator advised one of the individuals had fallen from the fence two minutes later, and an agent then arrived and arrested one man north of the secondary fence.

Another agent arrived at the area and encountered a man, later identified as a citizen of Mexico, lying face down, bleeding from his head, on the concrete beneath the International Boundary Fence, according to CBP.

The agent noted the man was unconscious but had a pulse and requested emergency medical services be dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:14 p.m.

While rendering aid to the man, a second man, later identified as a citizen of Mexico, fell from the boundary fence and sustained injuries to his back and abdomen but remained conscious; that man is currently in stable condition, CBP said.

San Luis Fire Department EMS arrived on the scene and took over the primary medical care of both men at approximately 11:24 p.m. A third man was observed stuck on top of the boundary fence, rescued by the fire department, and taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody.

CBP said EMS transported the two injured men to Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma at approximately 11:43 p.m. and agents provided hospital watch.

According to CBP, one of the men succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased by medical center staff at approximately 12:09 a.m. on June 23. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner advised no autopsy would be conducted.

CBP said the incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General was also notified.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.