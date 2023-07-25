Advertise
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’

Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.(OCEARCH)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A nearly 12-foot-long shark pinged off the coast of South Carolina just days before “Shark Week,” according to OCEARCH.

The shark, named Freya, was z-pinged near Myrtle Beach on July 19 around 9 p.m.

Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, is about 11 feet and 8 inches long and weighs about 883 pounds, according to the organization.

OCEARCH’s partner, Sea World, picked out her name.

“The name translates to Noble Woman,” OCEARCH said. “Freya was named in homage to the noble women researchers on both Expedition Carolinas and on all past research expeditions who are working to uncover crucial shark insights related to their species’ conservation.”

Freya initially was tagged on March 25, 2021.

“Shark Week” runs from July 23 through July 29 on the Discovery Channel.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

A deadly crash forced the closure of a Tucson intersection Monday afternoon, July 24.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Bowl Creek Fire
Christopher Chase (left) and his mother Melissa Chase (right) are accused of chopping up his...
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
Tucson Police looking for an armed robbery suspect
A maintenance worker died Monday after falling at least 50 feet into an empty fuel tank in...
