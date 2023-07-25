Advertise
New wildfire burning near Rio Rico

Wildfire graphic
Wildfire graphic(Associated Press)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire crews are now battling a new wildfire.

Arizona State Forestry says the Cayento 2 fire is located about eight miles north of Rio Rico.

At last check, the fire was burning about 15 acres.

Arizona State Forestry says the fire is burning on a ridge and will be visible to drivers along I-19 and nearby communities.

Aircraft is on standby if needed.

A deadly crash forced the closure of a Tucson intersection Monday afternoon, July 24.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly Tucson crash
Bowl Creek Fire
UPDATE: Bowl Creek Fire now 75% contained
