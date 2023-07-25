New wildfire burning near Rio Rico
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire crews are now battling a new wildfire.
Arizona State Forestry says the Cayento 2 fire is located about eight miles north of Rio Rico.
At last check, the fire was burning about 15 acres.
Arizona State Forestry says the fire is burning on a ridge and will be visible to drivers along I-19 and nearby communities.
Aircraft is on standby if needed.
