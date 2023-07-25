Officials work to bring heat relief to those without power on Tucson’s southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Many on Tucson’s Southside are still without power Monday night following Sunday’s storm.

And Tucson Electric Power said it may be a few days before some residents see their power restored.

“We’ve been without power since seven last night and it is just so hot,” said Rosenda Nanez, a Southside resident.

Nanez and her husband have lived on Tucson’s southside for more than ten years. While the storms and damage that come with them are not new, being without power has been difficult.

“I think it is cooler outside than inside. We had a rough time last night,” said Nanez.

Earlier in the day, the American Red Cross set up a cooling center at Valencia Middle School to provide people affected by the outage with relief from the heat.

“We have a cooling center open for those out of electricity right now, and we have water, munchies and stuff like that. You can bring your pets if you like if they are on a leash. Just come in and cool down for a while,” said Ed Alexander, volunteer public information officer for the American Red Cross.

TEP was also encouraging people to take advantage of the cooling centers while they work to restore power.

“We are also trying to let them know about the city and county cooling centers. We are also in touch with the local emergency management to see about setting up overnight accommodations,” said Joe Barrios, public information officer at Tucson Electric Power.

The Red Cross said they will keep their center open until the power is fixed.

“We know it is going to be 111 tomorrow and 111 the next day, so it is not going to cool down for a while and if they don’t have their power back on we will be here,” said Alexander.

The cooling center at Valencia Middle School will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

TEP’s ice station at Casino Del Sol also resumes operations at 8 a.m.

