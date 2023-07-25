Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Oro Valley Police trying to identify property damage suspect

Oro Valley Police trying to identify property damage suspect
Oro Valley Police trying to identify property damage suspect(Oro Valley Police)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department needs the public’s help solving a property crime.

Police say the incident at Steam Pump Ranch damaged a Ramada.

They are looking for a white dually pickup with a utility or work type bed and a metal rack.

Oro Valley Police trying to identify property damage suspect
Oro Valley Police trying to identify property damage suspect(Oro Valley Police)

OVPD says the vehicle may have front end damage and possible damage to the rack.

It also has truck lights on the top front of the cab (3 in center and one on each end).

Anyone with any information is asked to call OVPD and ask for Detective Lesage. Oro Valley Police says the incident is a property crime, but will cost the community money to repair.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash forced the closure of a Tucson intersection Monday afternoon, July 24.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly Tucson crash
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
UPDATE: Tucson Police investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle
Bowl Creek Fire
UPDATE: Bowl Creek Fire now 75% contained
Christopher Chase (left) and his mother Melissa Chase (right) are accused of chopping up his...
Son, mom arrested after man’s dismembered body found set on fire in Casa Grande
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

Wildfire graphic
New wildfire burning near Rio Rico
A deadly crash forced the closure of a Tucson intersection Monday afternoon, July 24.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly Tucson crash
Bowl Creek Fire
UPDATE: Bowl Creek Fire now 75% contained
Gallienta Fire burning 1,000 acres near San Miguel.
UPDATE: Crews make progress on Gallineta Fire