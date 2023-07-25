TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department needs the public’s help solving a property crime.

Police say the incident at Steam Pump Ranch damaged a Ramada.

They are looking for a white dually pickup with a utility or work type bed and a metal rack.

Oro Valley Police trying to identify property damage suspect (Oro Valley Police)

OVPD says the vehicle may have front end damage and possible damage to the rack.

It also has truck lights on the top front of the cab (3 in center and one on each end).

Anyone with any information is asked to call OVPD and ask for Detective Lesage. Oro Valley Police says the incident is a property crime, but will cost the community money to repair.

