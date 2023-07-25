Advertise
PCSD requesting public help in identifying two robbery suspects

Robbert suspects
Robbert suspects(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance identifying two robbery suspects.

The PCSD says two men entered Circle K at 5801 N. Oracle Rd. at 1:39 a.m. on July 12. Deputies say one man wore a black shirt, and the other wore a white shirt. The man in a black shirt jumped the counter and began taking $1,600 worth of cigarettes.

The PCSD says simultaneously the man in the white shirt began taking alcohol bottles (“shooters”) and lighters.

Deputies say both males left the business and were observed walking southbound. Currently, there are no known associated vehicles.

According to PCSD, the male with the black shirt has a tattoo on his right hand. No other tattoos are visible during the incident. Any assistance in identifying the suspects would be greatly appreciated.

Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

