TEP continues work to restore power in Tucson’s Southwest side

Power has been out for some since Sunday's Monsoon storm
By John Macaluso
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dozens of people in Tucson’s Southwest Side remain without power Tuesday. TEP says about 50 power poles in the area needed to be replaced after Sunday’s storm and about 20 have been. With so many still needing to be replaced, TEP says some may still be without power for the next couple days.

13 News talked to some people in the area, including one very optimistic man, despite some of the difficulties he and his family have faced.

Chuck Haynes describes conditions as “very warm, very sweaty, very miserable.”

He and his family have been without power since Sunday’s storm. Earlier Tuesday morning, TEP was working on a power line just behind his home.

“They’ve been moving down from up the road here for the last day or so and creeping towards this particular pole here. I was told the other day that once they get this pole up, potentially, they can turn power on to this house here and work further down the hill. So hopefully that’s the case.”

One of the challenges Haynes has faced is keeping everything in his fridge and freezer cool.

“Right now I’ve got bags of ice in there trying to keep it sensible, even though everything’s thawed out. I just realized where thawed ice in the ice maker goes and that runs down the drain and onto the floor, so i had to pull that out this morning and clean the floor. So, it’s a learning experience too.”

TEP tells told 13 News about 50 poles needed to be replaced after the storm and about 20 have been so far. While huge strides have been made to restore it, they say there still may be people without power for the next couple days.

If the Haynes end up in that group, they plan to continue toughing it out.

“We probably would’ve struck out for a motel room a while back, but we have a dog here, so it was a matter of sticking it out with the dog.”

The Red Cross still has a cooling center set up for anyone who might need it. It closes at 10 p.m. and can be found at Valencia Middle School.

