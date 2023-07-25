Advertise
Tucson Police looking for an armed robbery suspect

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:14 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect.

TPD says the suspect entered the Speedway gas station at Broadway and Wilmot last Wednesday night, July 19.

Police say the man was armed with a silver pistol and ran off after the robbery.

The suspect has tattoos on his right forearm and left calf.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

You can remain anonymous.

