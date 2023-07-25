Advertise
University of Arizona adding several new safety features ahead of school year

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With less than a month until students return to campus at the University of Arizona, the school is making some key safety changes. This comes nine months after the fatal shooting of hydrology professor Dr. Thomas Meixner.

When students step foot on campus on August 21st, they will be met with several new security measures to keep them safe.

This will include signs detailing safety measures in every building that tell students and staff important safety information.

More than 700 new locks are being installed on classroom doors on the University of Arizona campus. More than 900 will be installed across the state at various UA campuses.

This is just one of many new features Chief Safety Officer Steven Patterson said will be ready for students when they step on campus next month.

“We’ve added door locks to all classroom doors that way they will be locked from the inside,” Steven Patterson Chief Safety Officer for the university, said. “But, people will always be able to exit should the need arise they can lock all the classroom doors.”

That awareness will also come with these new signs now being installed in every building on campus.

There’s also a QR code for students to scan to read more extensively about the emergency response plan. Along with the new locks and signs Patterson also said he’s working to make sure every building is only accessible with a CATCard.

But that project is taking a little longer to complete than other safety measures, with 25% of buildings still not installed with CatCard access yet. “There are a number of buildings that are older. It just takes time to put the electronic infrastructure in,” he said.

This comes nine months after the fatal shooting of hydrology professor Dr. Thomas Meixner. According to police, the alleged gunman is one of his former students.

Patterson said that incident alone sparked the need for change. “I think the events were obviously tragic. But it brought to light some things the university needs to do. Updates that we need to do.” He continued, “Immediately after the incident, there was a survey that was done amongst the campus community. There were a lot of great ideas.”

Patterson even noted the day of the shooting, the university learned many students and staff didn’t opt into the university’s UAltert system, a text messaging system that alerted people of an active shooter on campus.

Now, this school year everyone will be enrolled in those emergency alerts, with the option to opt-out.

If you’d like to learn more or sign up for Ualerts, you can do so here.

