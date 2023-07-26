ADOT: Drivers in Arizona need to do this if caught in a dust storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Big walls of dust roll into the Phoenix metro area every summer, causing widespread damage. The dust storms can also be extremely dangerous for drivers, who can suddenly find themselves with zero visibility.

One of the biggest mistakes motorists make is stopping in the middle of the highway or slightly pulling over with their brake lights on. When you do that, there’s a good chance the car behind you can mistake that you’re moving and crash into you.

“If you do find yourself in that position, we press the message, ‘Pull aside, Stay alive,’” said David Woodfill with Arizona’s Department of Transportation. “Pull completely off the highway, turn the engine off, remain buckled, set the emergency parking brake and keep your foot off the brake pedal and wait for the storm to pass.”

ADOT has developed the following Pull Aside, Stay Alive dust storm safety driving tips, which can help motorists survive a blowing dust event.

If you encounter a dust storm, immediately check traffic around your vehicle (front, back and to the side) and begin slowing down.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway – do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

Do not stop in a travel lane or in the emergency lane. Look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway.

Turn off all vehicle lights. You do not want other vehicles approaching from behind to use your lights as a guide and possibly crash into your parked vehicle.

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake.

Stay in the vehicle with your seat belt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.

More information on dust storm safety can be found at PullAsideStayAlive.org and safety tips for driving in rainstorms can be found at azdot.gov/monsoon.

