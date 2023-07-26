Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Alicia Navarro, who went missing from her Glendale home nearly four years ago, has been found in Montana and is said to be safe, police announced Wednesday afternoon. “Alicia Navarro has been located. She is by all accounts, safe. She is by all accounts healthy, and she is by all accounts happy,” said Jose Miguel Santiago with the Glendale Police Department. Santiago says Navarro was located in a very small town in Montana near the Canadian border.

In the early morning hours of September 15, 2019, then-14-year-old Navarro wrote a note for her parents while they slept and left home. At the time, she was described as a high-functioning autistic teen and had not been heard from until this week. Police say that Navarro, now 18, walked into a Montana police station alone and identified herself.

Glendale police say they immediately responded to the area in Montana and are investigating the developments in this case with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the FBI. “I would ask patience, not only for us as law enforcement in this investigation, but patience for Alicia and for her family,” said Glendale PD Lt. Scott Waite. “We can only imagine what she’s going through, mentally, emotionally, as well as her family, and as much as we’d like to say this is the end, this is probably only the beginning of where this investigation will go.”

Investigators have not identified the specific town in Montana, or if she was staying with anyone. Police stress that Navarro is not in any kind of trouble and has been extremely cooperative. She is also asking for privacy for herself and her family.

