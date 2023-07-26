Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record triple-digit streak continues

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tuesday marked the 40th consecutive triple-digit day in Tucson, breaking the record of 39 days hit in 1987, 2005, and 2013. An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Friday evening as high climb 8° to 12° above normal. Storm coverage will be isolated Wednesday and Thursday before our chances increase for the weekend. Widespread showers and storms should cool temperatures much closer to climate normals by the end of the 7-day forecast.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 111°.

THURSDSAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 109°.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 108°.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for storms. High near 105°.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for storms. High near 102°.

MONDAY: 60% chance for storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 101°.

