Pima County plan may give most of its workers a long-awaited extra pay boost

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been a long time since Pima County overhauled its employee classification and pay grade system. After some research, the county came up with it in 1957.

It’s little wonder that the county has been notoriously low on the pay grade scale when hiring and retaining its workforce.

Even the board admits it as such.

“Unlike our competitive agencies, the county has for decades hired new employees at the minimum of salary range, regardless of their skills, qualifications and experience,” District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott read into the record the words of County Administrator Jan Lesher.

So pay raises due to reclassification and pay grades have been slapdash and patchwork at best.

It’s led to some workforce issues the county is trying to confront. It has more than 1,000 vacancies in a workforce of just under 7,000. Its turnover rate is 21%. About 5% to 10% is normal.

And its pay is woefully low when compared to the market rate.

So three years ago, under its former county administrator Chuck Huckleberry, the county started a comprehensive study to determine the best way forward. It’s been a tough three years.

“We are in unprecedented times in the job market,” Human Resources Director Cathy Bohland told the board. “All employers, whether nationally or regionally, are struggling to hire and retain workers.”

Pima County has a lot of catching up to do.

The median age of its workforce is 50 years of age. Half above and half below 50 years old. Nearly one in five of its workers is over 60 years of age.

Those workers will soon need to be replaced, but with its high turnover rate and low starting pay, the county faces an uphill battle.

This is due to a significant shift in the job market in the past three years,” Bohland said. “Which was a combination of the great resignation, hyperinflation, record low unemployment and record high job openings.”

This means the competition to replace those workers will be fierce and the county is starting at a deficit because its past hiring practices were not competitive.

But today, the county began to embark on a new path and, by a unanimous vote, will reclassify all of its employee’s pay grades and responsibilities, which likely means pay raises for most employees. That will be especially important for new hires.

But it will cost taxpayers $9.5 half million out of pocket. The money will come from the general fund, but it may be a wash if the county can leave some of its hundreds of vacancies vacant for a while longer.

Still, many on the board feel it’s an investment.

“If there’s a more stable, productive and experienced county workforce, working to provide all the services and support that our constituents depend on, I think they are going to be the ultimate beneficiaries,” said Scott.

This is only phase one. Phase two will be unveiled next month.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.