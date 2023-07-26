Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Reid Park Zoo closely monitoring animals as excessive heatwave continues

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Several days of excessive heat warnings have staff at the Reid Park Zoo taking extra precautions to make sure their animals aren’t getting overheated.

Officials are closely monitoring several species at the zoo to ensure they stay healthy.

“We definitely provide more cooling opportunities for our Grizzly bear, who has a nice thick coat and tends to be more in cooler climates,” Animal Care Supervisor Julia Beres said.

Beres also said Reid Park Zoo staff are constantly working to ensure the animals stay comfortable. For example, Meerkats got a special treat with their food mixed in with ice on Tuesday, just another way for them to cool down.

“A lot of our animals have access to coolers and fans both on habitat and behind the scenes,” she said. She went on to say when zookeepers make their rounds, they are observing the animals to make sure their health is top-tier.

“We just look for them showing any signs of stress or getting overheated. We don’t hesitate to bring them in because their welfare comes first.”

This goes for animals not typically used to the desert climate, like Finely, the zoo’s Grizzly Bear, and giant anteaters.

“We’re looking for them looking a little extra lethargic, a little extra tired. In the case of the grizzly bear maybe panting a little excessively,” Beres said.

Beres said if an animal is showing signs of being overheated, that animal stays indoors to cool down.

The Reid Parks Zoo closes at 2 o’clock each day during the summer.

That allows the animals to come inside before the hottest part of the day.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash forced the closure of a Tucson intersection Monday afternoon, July 24.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly Tucson crash
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
UPDATE: Tucson Police investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle
Bowl Creek Fire
UPDATE: Bowl Creek Fire now 75% contained
Christopher Chase (left) and his mother Melissa Chase (right) are accused of chopping up his...
Son, mom arrested after man’s dismembered body found set on fire in Casa Grande
Theft suspect
PCSD requesting public help in identifying theft suspects

Latest News

A motorcyclist was serious injured in a crash near Craycroft and 5th Street in Tucson early...
Motorcyclist dies after crash near E. 5th Street and Craycroft
The fire is now 85% contained.
UPDATE: Crews make progress on Gallineta Fire, 85% contained
Pima County plan may give most of its workers a long-awaited extra pay boost
Pima County plan may give most of its workers a long-awaited extra pay boost
USC student suffers cardiac arrest, what University of Arizona staff does to prepare for its...
USC student suffers cardiac arrest, what University of Arizona staff does to prepare for its student-athletes