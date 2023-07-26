Reid Park Zoo closely monitoring animals as excessive heatwave continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Several days of excessive heat warnings have staff at the Reid Park Zoo taking extra precautions to make sure their animals aren’t getting overheated.

Officials are closely monitoring several species at the zoo to ensure they stay healthy.

“We definitely provide more cooling opportunities for our Grizzly bear, who has a nice thick coat and tends to be more in cooler climates,” Animal Care Supervisor Julia Beres said.

Beres also said Reid Park Zoo staff are constantly working to ensure the animals stay comfortable. For example, Meerkats got a special treat with their food mixed in with ice on Tuesday, just another way for them to cool down.

“A lot of our animals have access to coolers and fans both on habitat and behind the scenes,” she said. She went on to say when zookeepers make their rounds, they are observing the animals to make sure their health is top-tier.

“We just look for them showing any signs of stress or getting overheated. We don’t hesitate to bring them in because their welfare comes first.”

This goes for animals not typically used to the desert climate, like Finely, the zoo’s Grizzly Bear, and giant anteaters.

“We’re looking for them looking a little extra lethargic, a little extra tired. In the case of the grizzly bear maybe panting a little excessively,” Beres said.

Beres said if an animal is showing signs of being overheated, that animal stays indoors to cool down.

The Reid Parks Zoo closes at 2 o’clock each day during the summer.

That allows the animals to come inside before the hottest part of the day.

