TEP working on replacing wooden power line poles with metal ones

Tucson Electric Power is replacing wooden power poles along South Wilmot Road with stronger metal ones.
By Jack Cooper
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Electric Power is telling us more about what it takes to replace power poles around town.

This comes after storms knocked down utility poles and left thousands without power.

While there are programs to replace wooden poles with metal ones, something like a storm or a crash can speed up that process.

For example, all of the wooden poles along Campbell, north of Skyline, were wood last week until a storm destroyed them. They have now been replaced with metal ones.

There are roughly 110,000 power poles throughout Tucson, and about 80% of them are wood.

Poles around town are checked every three years for damage, and more than 1,200 are replaced every year for a list of reasons.

Since 2020, there has been accelerated testing to make sure poles are reliable, but sometimes testing can go well, poles look good and still they get damaged and need to be replaced.

“It really depends on the pole itself, we have some wooden poles that’ve been in place for decades and they show no signs of degradation,” spokesperson for TEP Joe Barrios said. “So, it depends on the location and again typically we do replace wood with metal, but it depends on the individual installation type.”

Another question many have asked is ‘why not bury the power lines?’ TEP says it’s much more expensive which means rates would likely go up.

And if powerlines are underground, there can still be an outage and it can be more costly and more difficult to fix.

