Tucson Fire Department drone delivers more than a bird’s-eye view

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As we wait for more rain, the Tucson Fire Department has already prepared to deliver help from above. Their UAV, commonly referred to as a drone, has helped provide a bird’s-eye view in challenging situations. But it has a new capability to help both rescuers and those being rescued. Firefighters practice for swift-water rescues, but TFD’s drone can expand their reach to provide help before they venture across a running wash.

The Tucson Fire Department’s drone provides an eye in the sky, looking beyond where rescuers can see.

“They have the ability with that camera aerial to look upstream to look for obstacles that might be floating down that are going to create havoc on the rescue operations. Flip side, you spin it around, you’re able to look downstream, if that victim were to be swept down, that drone would be able to keep eyes on them for the next rescue efforts,” said Tucson Fire Captain Andy Skaggs. He added the drones can carry up to eight pounds.

“In a swift water incident, we may be able to lower a life jacket to them to where if they were swept down river at least they have that life jacket to keep them above the river level,” Skaggs said.

Just recently Tucson Fire Department added the ability to deliver items with its drones. But that capability is meant to help with much more than just swift water rescues.

“What that translates to is, lost hiker, we could possibly carry a bottle of water and get it to them so that they can be drinking water before rescuers get there,” Skaggs explained.

The infra-red camera provides fire detection and even prevention by scoping out hot spots.

“And in fire situations like for fourth of July, we’re able to use it for overwatch of the fireworks to pick up those fires before they get into any significant size and to direct crews over there,” Skaggs said.

And it kept crews out of harm’s way after the hazardous nitric acid spill on I-10 this year.

“That was a very hazardous atmosphere,” Skaggs said. “We were able to take that drone, fly it into that atmosphere without sending crews in there and get valuable information to come back to the command staff to be able to make their decisions.”

And if needed this monsoon, the drone can carry lines across swift water to help secure the boats firefighters use in a rescue. But Skaggs said that there is at least one much easier way than using all this high-tech equipment at our washes.

“First and foremost, please don’t drive through those if they’re running,” Skaggs said.

TFD has about five drone pilots and is looking for opportunities to expand its program.

