Tucson receives $50 million grant for housing

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson is getting some money to help improve housing around the city.

Tucson was selected to receive a $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The money will help accelerate the City’s efforts to create more than 550 new or rehabilitated housing units, establish an extensive support system for residents in the Tucson House, and strengthen ongoing public investments in the 2.3 square mile Oracle Road and Miracle Mile area known as Thrive in the ‘05.

In a statement, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said “Investing in and improving the quality of life for residents in the Thrive in the ‘05 area has been a top priority for me since my time as a Council Member. As Mayor, I am committed to working with the Biden/Harris Administration and all of our partners to bring federal dollars home to Tucson. This transformative investment in Tucson is a clear indication that the vision Mayor and Council have set is the right strategy. Through our layered investment approach, we are creating affordable housing options, supporting our local businesses, and improving access to healthcare and education.”

The City’s CNI Plan includes five critical community improvements on top of the investments already committed in the Thrive area. Those projects are a homeowner preservation program, enhancement of the Drachman Gateway as part of Pima Community College’s hub, improvement and beautification of the North 15th Avenue corridor, support for additional retail and commercial visual exteriors, and development of a new commercial kitchen/food incubator space and community kitchen to provide training and increase food access.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema responded with a statement that said “Arizonans deserve a safe, accessible, and affordable place to call home. Today’s funds will help transform neighborhoods across Tucson into communities where everyday Arizonans can thrive and build better lives for their families and futures.”

Senator Mark Kelly said “Far too many of my fellow Tucsonans lack access to the safe and affordable housing they need. This funding will spur investment and improve the quality of life for hardworking families living in our most underserved neighborhoods.”

A deadly crash forced the closure of a Tucson intersection Monday afternoon, July 24.
Tucson Police looking for an armed robbery suspect
PCSD requesting public help in identifying two robbery suspects
Dark money makes its first appearance in Tucson’s city council primary
TEP working on replacing wooden power line poles with metal ones
USC student suffers cardiac arrest, what University of Arizona staff does to prepare for its...
Xylazine mixed with fentanyl: an emerging threat for the community
