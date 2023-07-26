Advertise
TUSD experiencing bus driver shortage ahead of first day of school

Because of the continued shortage, school officials say the Hub spots they created will remain in place.
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Summer is coming to an end and Tucson Unified School District is addressing the bus driver shortage head-on at a board meeting.

This is not a TUSD issue. Across the nation, everyone is experiencing the same thing for quite some time,” said Director of Transportation Martha Zamora.

This follows two years of busing issues district-wide. As reported last year, the district had to reduce bus routes and create hub stations to fill the need here at home.

Compared to last year, Zamora said more drivers are already behind the wheel.

Just two days before the first day of school last year, the district still needed 50 drivers. Now more than a week away from school starting, the district needs 38 drivers to meet its 200-driver goal.

“We’ve put in a lot of effort this entire year, we’ve been actively recruiting,” said Zamora.

Tucson unified school district currently has 162 bus drivers, with 16 in training.

School leaders say they think their recruitment methods have been successful.

“$18.78 is our starting rate. That has made a difference. I think that alone was a factor in bringing in applications. The other is we have some stipends available,” said Zamora.

Zamora said the district is using data from last year to strategically place Hub spots.

“I think at the beginning when we first came up with Hub stops, they were far in between, people would really have to travel to get to them,” said Zamora. “We’ve created more routes in the areas in need. So I think we’ve been able to truly identify what is the true need in order to put those steps in place.”

There are now a total of 141 routes in place district-wide. There will be even more if the district hits its 200-driver goal.

“If anyone is out there who thinks, hey could that be me? They should give it a try. Most people who apply for the position, if they like working with kids and they like to drive, it’s absolutely rewarding to have,” said Zamora.

The good news is TUSD was able to send out bus routes to parents three weeks earlier than in years past.

Parents can check ParentVue for more information. It can change on a weekly basis.

If you’re interested in being a bus driver, apply here.

