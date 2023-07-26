Xylazine mixed with fentanyl: an emerging threat for the community

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Officials across the U.S. are warning people about an increase in fentanyl mixed with Xylazine, better known as “Tranq.”

Tranq is an animal sedative only approved for veterinary use and not human consumption. Tucson recently saw this incident last week when the Pima County Jail closed its booking area for two hours.

13 News spoke with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to learn more about the dangers of tranq.

“Fentanyl is bad enough to begin with and then you add this derivative to the drug, it just makes it that much more dangerous for anybody dealing with it and those that are using it,” said Chief Scott Lowing with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Tranq is often added to illegal opioids, most commonly mixed with fentanyl. In 2022, The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration found that 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized contained Tranq. And unless the fentanyl is tested, it can go undetected.

“Until we had it tested, we didn’t know what it was and that it was in it. So from the surface, it looks no different than any other fentanyl,” said Lowing.

The side effects can also be very similar to fentanyl.

“There’s no specific signs and symptoms different than potential fentanyl overdose that you’re gonna see,” said Lowing.

On Tuesday night, a community forum was put on at Pantano Christian Church to bring awareness to the growing problem fentanyl problem. Theresa Guerrero, a speaker at the event, lost her son to cocaine-laced fentanyl in 2020. She said it is very concerning that it is now being mixed with Tranq.

“Xylazine the one that rots your skin, it getting worse, but yes it is dangerous so my advice even though a lot of kids are not going to listen to my advice is to not touch any street drug,” said Theresa Guerrero, a fentanyl advocate.

Officials said people are willing to take fentanyl-containing tranq because it will extend their high. However, if a person overdoses, it can be difficult to reverse.

“Some of the concerns with the xylazine or tranq being laced in the fentanyl is it doesn’t respond to Narcan,” said Lowing.

Officials still recommend administering Narcan as it can reverse the effects of fentanyl. Once administered, they are asked to call 911 immediately and inform them of a possible xylazine-involved overdose.

More information on the growing threat of xylazine “tranq” can be found on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.