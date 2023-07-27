Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

73-year-old man crushed to death by John Deere tractor, officials say

A 73-year-old man has died after he was crushed by a tractor this week in Texas.
A 73-year-old man has died after he was crushed by a tractor this week in Texas.(Alan Thomas from Pexels via Canva | File image)
By KLTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Officials in Texas say a man was crushed to death by a falling tractor.

According to Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, a 73-year-old man was working near Lake Devernia, about 4 miles from downtown Gladewater, when an older model John Deere tractor fell on him from a 4-foot retaining wall.

The man, later identified as David Cates, reportedly suffered head trauma and possible suffocation after the tractor landed on him.

Bryan said Cates was likely killed instantly.

The tractor was a model without a seat belt or rollover protection bars.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
A deadly crash forced the closure of a Tucson intersection Monday afternoon, July 24.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly Tucson crash
Crash graphic
Authorities looking for driver who left fatal crash scene near Benson
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A group of sea lions at a San Diego beach sent beachgoers running.
Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego

Latest News

Randy Meisner died Wednesday night in Los Angeles of complications from chronic obstructive...
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of ‘Take It to the Limit,’ dies at 77
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
LIVE: Biden speaks at Truman Civil Rights Symposium
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off the practice field after calf injury
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case