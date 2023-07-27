Arizona City remembers the life of beloved store clerk

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -More than 150 people turned out for a vigil in front of Sunlite Market to pay their respects and remember the legacy of Mohammad Abul Hasim.

In front of the store, people left flowers, candles, and notes expressing their condolences to the family and heartfelt memories.

Many in the community said the same thing about him, he had a heart of gold.

“He is the type of person that every city needs because he was the backbone,” said Jim McNew, an Arizona City resident.

The community best knew Hasim by the nickname “Dream.” Many in attendance at the vigil remembered him best by sharing memories of their interactions with him at the market. One resident said she had known Dream for years, and he was the nicest person you could meet.

“Dream he was the nicest cashier you had ever met. He greeted everyone with the biggest smile,” said Shaunna Fernandez, an Arizona City resident.

The 41-year-old father was killed inside the store on Sunday after a struggle ensued between suspect Billy Johnson. Johnson was later arrested in Casa Grande for first-degree murder and armed robbery. The news of his death came as a shock to many in the community.

“I cried because he may not have been a personal family member, but in our community, we are all family because we are so small. So it is not just a loss for his family but our community as well, said Fernandez.

Others in the community added that he was extremely generous. Many said he was the type of guy that would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.

“If you didn’t have any money, he would let you take a loaf of bread and pay for it the next day. He was a good hearted person,” said Tim Vanorman, an Arizona City resident.

Vanorman said his generosity and character will also be missed by those who are not from the city.

“This place is usually filled with winter visitors, and I am sure they are going to be heart broken,” said Vanorman.

And while he may no longer be with the community, his legacy will live on.

“I know that I will come here all the time and remember him and a lot of other people will, but the store is never going to be the same,” said Fernandez.

