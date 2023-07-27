Could there be UFOs on Earth? Local experts weigh in following military whistleblower claims

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former military officials are making a series of claims today under oath stating the government knows the answer to the out-of-this-world question. Are UFOs real?

In a congressional hearing on Wednesday, July 26, David Grusch, former Air Force intelligence officer, said, “Biologics came with some of these recoveries.”

When asked if the biologics were human or nonhuman, Grusch said, “Nonhuman. And that was the assessment of people uh with direct knowledge on the program.”

That was just one jaw-dropping testimony about unexplained object sightings and government possession of “nonhuman” biologics, or remains, found at wrecked alien spacecraft sites. Lawmakers were stunned, all while local experts watched with their eyes wide open.

“There were some pretty dramatic things being said under oath,” said Chris Impey, Distinguished Professor of Astronomy at the University of Arizona.

Diane Gleason, Chief Investigator for MUFON, said, “I was pretty excited about it. I think everyone I know is pretty excited about it.”

Gleason added they were excited for the possibility of more government transparency after years of reported sightings from pilots, military officials, and even everyday average joes.

Impey explained the way the movement of the biologics.

“We do have now drones and things that can have a very small profile. They don’t have to have wings or obvious jets. These seem to be almost featureless objects. It’s really hard to describe how to get objects like that moving and also changing direction very rapidly,” said Impey.

Gleason said the government has been tight-lipped on the sightings for years.

“There’s been kind of a fight going on with the Pentagon. The Pentagon doesn’t want to release information and has been pretty obstructionist all the way along,” said Gleason.

Ryan Graves, Executive Director for Americans for Safe Aerospace, said it could be a security concern.

“If UAP are foreign drones, it is an urgent national security problem. If it is something else, it is an issue for science. In either case, unidentified objects are a concern for flight safety,” said Graves during the congressional hearing.

Impey said the government could be tight-lipped for numerous reasons.

“That’s a staggering discovery and maybe the government decides that information, we couldn’t handle the shift. That’s very speculative,” said Impey. “The most dramatic claims today are mostly by Grusch, and they’re unconfirmed. He said he couldn’t say any of the truly interesting information in a public hearing. The committee of course was visibly frustrated by the fact they didn’t have a secure room where they could be given the classified information ahead of the hearing.”

