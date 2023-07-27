Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Relief from the extreme heat on the way

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Friday evening as high climb 7° to 10° above normal. Daily storm chances continue each afternoon and evening with the highest coverage arriving this weekend into early next week. Widespread showers and storms should cool temperatures much closer to climate normals by Monday. A reminder that storms during Monsoon can pack a punch with strong winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning!

THURSDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 108°.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for storms. High near 107°.

SATURDAY: 60% chance for storms. High near 106°.

SUNDAY: 70% chance for storms. High near 104°.

MONDAY: 60% chance for storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 100°.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 102°.

