Just Between Friends consignment shop back for families that need help with shopping

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s that time of the year when parents are busy getting their kids ready for school.

And to help them out, the annual Just Between Friends consignment sale is getting ready to open its doors.

Things get going at the location, 4881 North Stone Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, July 27-28 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

Tickers are $2 in person and free online Thursday and Friday. There is no admission Saturday.

Families from all over Tucson gave items like clothes, toys, books and other stuff to be sold at the consignment sale. They get a percentage of the sales, but families can find great deals.

Back-to-school shopping can be very stressful for some. On average, families spend over $700 on back-to-school shopping. And over 30% say they’ll go into debt to pay for supplies and clothes.

This is why leaders say sales like this are so important.

“We just know that it’s really expensive to raise your child so we’re happy to help families say yes to things that not only our kids want but they need, so it’s great families can come out here and save 50-90% retail,” co-owner of Just Between Friends Shawna Wilfert said.

This is the 15th year of this event and more details can be found HERE .

