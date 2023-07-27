Mother accused of child abuse after toddler overdoses on fentanyl in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother is accused of child abuse after her 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl at a Glendale home. On Wednesday, just before 6:30 a.m., a woman called 911 and said her 2-year-old son was unresponsive and may have gotten into fentanyl pills, police said. Glendale police officers and firefighters arrived and found burnt tinfoil, straws and lighters scattered around the bedroom. Officers also found 12 fentanyl pills in burnt tinfoil in the bathroom, court paperwork states. The toddler was rushed to the hospital and given Narcan. He is in stable condition, but the extent of his injuries is unknown. Doctors confirmed the boy tested positive for fentanyl.

The boy’s mother was later taken into custody. She told police she has a history of methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl use, court documents state. Investigators said she has two sons and a daughter and claimed her daughter’s biological father has a history of leaving pills where the kids can reach in the bedroom and bathroom. The suspect said when she went over to her child’s father’s house on July 21, she saw pills on the bedroom shelf and asked if he could put the pills away while the kids were there, police said. However, the pills weren’t moved, and she said she “didn’t want to waste her breath because it doesn’t make a difference,” court paperwork states.

The mother also denied using fentanyl at the time her son overdosed and claimed the 12 pills discovered weren’t hers. She admitted she could have taken the pills out of the bedroom or bathroom to keep her kids safe, but she did not, investigators said. She was booked on one count of child abuse. The biological father hasn’t been arrested or interviewed by police.

Editor’s Note: To protect the identity of the child, we have omitted the mother’s name and mugshot.

