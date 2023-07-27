Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual abuse

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man has been sentenced to life in prison for child sexual abuse.

The United States District Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson sentenced 43-year-old Eric David Marrufo of Tucson yesterday. Marrufo was convicted of five counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child and one count of Abusive Sexual Contact With a Child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A jury convicted Marrufo on August 19, 2022, of sexually abusing the victims at his home on the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation between August 1, 2006, and August 1, 2008. Marrufo is a member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pascua Yaqui Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew C. Cassell and Rui Wang, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

