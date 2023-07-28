ADOT wants to hear from you about their long range transportation plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is hoping to hear from you about their plan to preserve existing highways across rural Arizona.

It’s part of what they’re calling their Long Range Transportation Plan. It’s 25 pages long and goes over some visions and goals of the department.

And once you go through it, you can give your feedback on how you think ADOT should invest the resources needed for future transportation needs.

A big reason for this plan is to figure out how to use limited funding to preserve highways across Arizona for the next 25 years.

That’s because the plan expects to have $69 billion coming in through 2050 but leaders say they also expect to spend over $230 billion. That’s why they want to hear from the community before they’re forced to start making decisions and cutting some projects.

“At the end of the day, whatever decisions we make and whatever projects we prioritize affect the public, they’re the ones driving the roads,” regional planning manager for ADOT’s planning division Jason James said. “When roads are not in great condition or a safety feature that hasn’t been addressed, they’re [the public] the ones that take the brunt of it, they’re the ultimate end user of any decision we [ADOT] make.”

They’re looking for feedback until September 7th.

